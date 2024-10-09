Within the Washington Commanders organization, the vibes are, as the kids say, immaculate right now. The stench of former owner Daniel Snyder has officially worn off, and for the first time since 2008, Washington is off to a 4-1 start, thanks in large part to a star rookie QB in Jayden Daniels, a hot-shot offensive coordinator in Kliff Kingsbury, and a defense that is giving up eight points per game fewer this year than they were last. But hey, what about the new head coach? Can't Dan Quinn get some love?

Say what you want about Dan Quinn, but the Commanders head coach has had more success in his coaching past than many current head coaches have had or will have in their careers. Linebacker Frankie Luvu, who is in his first season in Washington, knows this all too well. In his first six NFL seasons, he played for a combined six — interim and full-time — head coaches, and if you ask him, that's six too many.

If Luvu had it his way, he would've never played for a head coach other than Dan Quinn.

It makes sense that Frankie Luvu would be fond of the situation he's found himself in with Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders. After three seasons with the Jets and another three with the Panthers, a 27-72 record in the NFL is what Luvu brought with him to Washington. In fact, a 4-1 record after five games isn't just the best start in Washington in 16 years… it's the only time in Frankie Luvu's pro career that he's been above .500 after the month of September.

For as long as Luvu is in Washington, he could probably expect to continue playing above .500 football.

Dan Quinn's second chance off to promising start in Washington

Prior to his arrival in Washington, the extent of Dan Quinn's head coaching experience was in a six year tenure with the Atlanta Falcons. In that time, Quinn led Atlanta to the Playoffs on multiple occasions and coached the franchise to only their second ever Super Bowl appearance. After two consecutive below .500 finishes and an 0-5 start in 2020, Quinn was fired, but wasn't out of the NFL for long. He took over as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator just one season later.

After three seasons as the DC in Dallas, Dan Quinn was back on the hunt for a head coaching job. But in his introductory press conference with the Commanders, Quinn made it clear he wasn't going to jump at just any job.

“I was looking for specific markers,” Quinn said, per Zach Selby of Commanders.com. “Because if I wasn't going to find them, then I wasn't going to do it.”

Fortunately for Dan Quinn and the Commanders alike, he had a good feeling about this position right away.

“It was the one that was like a flashing light to me that said, ‘This is the moment. This is the one,'” Quinn said.