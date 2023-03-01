The future of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will be discussed at committee meetings in Florida ahead of the annual NFL meeting in Arizona in late March, via The Associated Press.

It is possible that a voting to oust Snyder could occur if he chooses to not sell the Commanders, according to The Associated Press. It would take 24 of 31 owners for that to happen. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said that there is merit to remove Dan Snyder in October.

Two weeks after Colts owner Jim Irsay’s comments, Snyder hired a firm to consider possible transactions.

The Commanders have taken issue with an article by The Washington Post about the demands Snyder has reportedly made.

“Citing anonymous sources, the Post reported that Snyder and his attorneys have demanded that NFL owners and the league indemnify him against future legal liability and costs if he sells the team and threatened to sue if not,” the Associated Press article says.

The Post also said that Snyder wants the findings of a league investigation into him kept private, and that his demands angered owners.

ESPN reported that a federal grand jury has issued subpoenas related to team finances after an investigation was launched regarding a $55 million loan Snyder took out without the approval of minority owners. Commanders counsel John Brownlee released a statement saying that the team has been cooperating with the Eastern District of Virginia.

“The requested records only relate to customer security deposits and the team’s ticket sales and revenue,” John Brownlee said, via The Associated Press. “The team will continue to cooperate with this investigation.”

A team spokesperson also said that the Commanders are transparent in sharing financials with the league for their review.

Dan Snyder is at the center of attention for the league in the next month or so, and it will be something to monitor ahead of the NFL meeting in Arizona.