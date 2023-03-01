NFL Commissioner roger goodell and Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder have each been embroiled in scandals, but this time they appear to be linked in one together

Goodell allegedly signed off on a $50 million loan for Snyder in 2018 that was disputed by Washington’s minority owners. Snyder took on the money without approval from the board, which is a breach of contract according to the shareholders agreement. The matter landed in the hands of Goodell and an NFL arbiter.

The league did not investigate the accusations and instead facilitated a hasty end to the arbitration hearing via mediation. With no headway made on the loan issue, a resolution was made with the minority owners selling their stakes in the team. Goodell oversaw the proceedings. His alleged involvement in a potential bank fraud case would completely tarnish his administration and bring into question other NFL dealings as well.

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, lawyers who represented more than 40 Commanders employees against Snyder, issued a strongly worded statement in lieu of Don Van Natta Jr.’s scathing ESPN report.

“This week, not only have we seen additional damning evidence that Snyder likely engaged in illegal financial dealings and cheated other owners, but we are also reminded of the unfathomable lengths that Roger Goodell and the NFL have gone to protect him,” they said per NBC Sports.

In 2020, Snyder was accused of running a toxic work environment that was rife with sexual misconduct aimed at team cheerleaders. A settlement was reached. Last October, he claimed to have “dirt” on other NFL owners, which he would presumably use to dissuade them from pushing him out of the league.

This evidence might overcome any leverage Snyder plans to wield, though. Nothing might be able to keep him in the NFL following this bombshell. Time will tell how much shrapnel hits Goodell.