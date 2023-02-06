Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders underwent a rocky 2022 campaign, and as a result of an investigation highlighting the toxic workplace culture surrounding the Commanders, created and contributed to in large part by Snyder, it looks like he is nearing the sale of the Commanders franchise. Getting out from underneath Snyder’s shadow would be a great way for Washington to be able to turn things around both on and off the field.

While Snyder is still in the process of finding a buyer, it looks like he’s also trying to sell another big asset of his in his massive Washington D.C. estate. Snyder is trying to sell the estate for a D.C. record $49 million after setting the record himself in 2021 when he bought the house for $48 million.

Dan Snyder's Potomac estate is on the market for $49M, which would be a record sale in the DC area. The current record was set by … Dan Snyder. He bought his Alexandria estate for $48M in 2021. https://t.co/jZhg16eqvr — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 6, 2023

Just from the picture alone, it’s not hard to see that this house is rightfully worth a fortune. It may be tough for Snyder to find someone willing to shell out nearly $50 million for it, but there’s a decent chance that it’s a price that another equally wealthy person will end up paying at some point in the future.

In terms of Daniel Snyder’s connection to the Commanders, this likely doesn’t mean a ton, as he only bought the estate less than two years ago. Snyder may be looking to uproot himself from Washington once the Commanders are sold, but there’s a very decent chance this isn’t the only large house he owns. Still, it will be interesting to see if Snyder finds a buyer who is willing to break his own record for the most expensive housing purchase in the D.C. area.