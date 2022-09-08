Ex-Commanders Deshazor Everett safety sentenced for incident that killed his girlfriend

The latest update in the Deshazor Everett situation includes the punishments he faces for an incident of reckless driving that killed his girlfriend. The former Washington Commanders safety will serve three months of house arrest.

Everett, who pleaded guilty to the reckless driving charge against him, was a former Commanders captain. He will have his license suspended for six months in addition to serving the house arrest, according to John Keim of ESPN. Neil Augenstein of WTOP adds that Everett will also have to serve 100 hours of community service and give a public service announcement about the dangers of reckless driving.

Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett was sentenced to 3 months house arrest (was 12 months but with 9 months suspended). Also had his license suspended for 6 months, stemming from December accident that killed longtime girlfriend Olivia Peters. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 8, 2022

Deshazor Everett crashed his car in Virginia on Dec. 23, which caused the death of his girlfriend, Olivia Peters. Reports of the incident say that he was going double the 45-miles-per-hour speed limit. He was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter before the charge was reduced to reckless driving. The plea bargain will keep Everett out of jail, which is what the victim’s mother reportedly preferred.

After Deshazor Everett’s sentencing, he explained that having the support of the Peters family meant a lot to him as he traversed the legal process. “We all gotta get through it together,” he said. “We all lost someone, and she was a special person that touched all of our hearts.”

Deshazor Everett and his attorney Kaveh Noorishad, after Everett was sentenced to three months house arrest in the reckless driving crash that killed his girlfriend Olivia Peters. pic.twitter.com/1592YojbT9 — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) September 8, 2022

“I think [Judge Deborah Welsh] reached a fair decision. I think her sentence is clear and something that will hopefully not just help Mr. Everett but will also help the community, the NFL and will affect some serious change,” said Kaveh Noorishad, Everett’s attorney.

The Commanders cut Deshazor Everett this offseason. He played seven seasons for the team after going undrafted in 2015, totaling 170 tackles in 89 games.