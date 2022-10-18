Commanders fire back at Jim Irsay’s controversial Dan Snyder comments

The Washington Commanders franchise has come under fire with seemingly one investigation after another over the last couple of years. It certainly has not given the NFL a good look. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay earlier Tuesday made his thoughts known. He was quoted saying that he believed “it’s in the best interest of the National Football League” to force Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to sell the team.

On Tuesday, the Commanders released a statement regarding Irsay’s reported comments.

“It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make comments based on falsehoods in the media. It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team has had no formal opportunity to respond to allegations. The Commanders have made remarkable progress over the last two years. We are confident that… Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyder’s to consider selling the franchise. And they won’t.”

The Washington Commanders are once again under investigation for workplace misconduct. At least 40 former employees have been interviewed as part of the investigation. The D.C. attorney general is reportedly planning action against Snyder, the Commanders and the NFL for their failures, according to the Washington Post.

The Commanders owner was already fined $10 million and forced to relinquish the day-to-day duties of the franchise by the NFL. But after a recent report that Snyder has ‘dirt’ on others owners, it’s created the public perception that is why Snyder has never been forced to sell the team.