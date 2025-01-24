Once the Detroit Lions' season got crushed in the divisional round against the Washington Commanders, rookie quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels had one last parting gift for one of the players on the losing team. It's a tradition within the NFL for players to swap jerseys after the game with others who they're close or have a relationship with. Sometimes, the players even write little messages on the jersey. Well, Daniels had a special message for Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold after knocking them out of the playoffs, per the KickinItWithDee podcast.

“You know what's funny? I'm cool with Terrion Arnold,” Dee said. “He's a DB for the Lions. And he told me that he swapped jerseys with Jayden Daniels after the game. On the bottom of the jersey, Jayden Daniels wrote, ‘Cancun on three! One, two, three.' And then he swapped jerseys.”

Expand Tweet

As a three-year member of the Alabama football program in college, Arnold is surely familiar with Daniels, as the Commanders' quarterback played in the SEC for his final two seasons in college.

In those two seasons of overlap, Daniels and Arnold faced off twice and ended their college careers 1-1 against each other.

2022, Alabama (31) @ LSU (32)

Jayden Daniels: 22/32, 182 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 18 rushes, 95 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Terrion Arnold: DNP

2023, LSU (28) @ Alabama (42)

Jayden Daniels: 15/24, 219 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 1 INT, 11 rushes, 163 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Terrion Arnold: 5 total tackles (4 solo, 1 assist), 1 INT, 2 passes defended

So, while Daniels and the Tigers got the first laugh in college against a Crimson Tide defense without Arnold, the story went differently the second time these two faced off.

However, in the divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs, Daniels and the Commanders got the third and final laugh as they're headed to the NFC Championship with a chance to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

However, regardless of their feelings for each other before or during the game, Arnold likely didn't care too much for the written message on the jersey. It appears the two were friendly about the exchange, but the next time they face off, Arnold will surely be playing with an extra fire lit under him to ensure he evens the score.