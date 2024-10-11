Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has quickly made his mark in the NFL, leading his team to a 4-1 record after dropping their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Daniels’ stellar performance in Week 5’s dominant 34-13 win over the Cleveland Browns etched his name in NFL history. He became the first player to surpass 1,000 passing yards and 250 rushing yards within their first five games, solidifying his dual-threat capabilities.

Daniels finished the game with 238 passing yards, 82 rushing yards, and a touchdown, further establishing himself as one of the league’s brightest young talents. His rapid ascent has drawn widespread attention, including from analyst Emmanuel Acho, who delivered a bold take on Daniels’ potential MVP candidacy during an appearance on FS1's The Facility.

“If Jayden Daniels beats Lamar [Jackson], he is the frontrunner,” Acho said.

Acho draws from last year’s MVP race to explain bold Jayden Daniels take

Acho based his assertion on historical trends in the MVP race, particularly referencing last year’s voting process, where the final three candidates were Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, and Lamar Jackson.

“I look at it with history. As an MVP-voter last year, the final three MVP candidates were Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson. Brock Purdy beat Dak Prescott, handedly, four touchdowns, 252 yards, no picks,” Acho explained.

“Dak Prescott 152 yards, one touchdown, three picks. So, instantly we had to move Dak Prescott beneath Brock Purdy, albeit early in the season. That would not be forgotten for MVP voters like myself.”

Acho continued by detailing how Lamar Jackson ultimately claimed last year’s MVP title, winning it in Week 16 after a standout performance against Purdy.

“Remember, it came down to Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill got hurt I recall so he left the race. It was those two players in Week 16,” Acho said. “Brock Purdy, 4 interceptions, atrocious performance. Lamar Jackson, 300 total yards, 2 total touchdowns and in Week 16 was when Lamar Jackson won MVP… Lamar won MVP when he beat Brock Purdy.”

Daniels can overtake Lamar Jackson in MVP race with Week 6 victory

Acho believes Daniels could find himself in a similar position, should he defeat Jackson in Week 6.

“If Jayden Daniels can beat Lamar Jackson, the current frontrunner for MVP, he will instantly supplant Lamar Jackson as the frontrunner for MVP,” Acho continued.

He further explained his reasoning, adding, “I’m not saying that based on my hypothesis, but I’m saying that based on the history of the MVP award, at least the most recent in last year.”

“The final MVP ballots were simple. Lamar won because Lamar beat Brock. Brock ahead of Dak, not in the final ballot, but Brock ahead of Dak after Brock beat Dak. So if Jayden beats Lamar, we know based on the equation of last year, Jayden in front.”

The Washington Commanders are set to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a pivotal Week 6 matchup this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. If Daniels can lead his team to victory, it could not only strengthen the Commanders' position but also catapult Daniels into the MVP race, just as Acho predicts.