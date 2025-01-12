While Zach Ertz talked about the good things of Kliff Kingsbury, the Washington Commanders got good news with Jayden Daniels coming off the injury report. And Daniels earned a GOAT take after fulfilling a leukemia patient’s dream, according to a post on X by ESPN.

After Jayden Daniels visited Commanders fan Sarah Addison at the hospital while being treated for myeloid leukemia, they quickly became friends. Daniels invited her to a gameday experience of a lifetime and Sarah calls him the GOAT for making her dreams come true.

Daniels said he visited the children’s hospital with other rookies and met Addison.

“She was super excited to see me and gave me a hug,” Daniels said. “We kind of hit it off from there.”

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels makes off-field impact

Addison said seeing Daniels lifted her spirits.

“I was screaming before he got through the door,” Addison said. “I forgot I was in the hospital. I forgot I had cancer. It was a dream come true.”

Daniels later gifted Addison with field passes and tickets for the Commanders’ game against the Falcons. He also added a No. 5 jersey with his autograph.

“Obviously what she is fighting through, you never want to see anybody go through that,” Daniels said. “Hopefully it can give her motivation to keep fighting through her treatments.”

Addison gave high praise to Daniels.

“He’s the GOAT for making my dream come true,” she said.

Jayden Daniels leading Commanders against Buccaneers

Washington will be an underdog against the Buccaneers, but Daniels gives the Commanders a fighting chance.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels became a leader and earned a postseason captain honor, according to commanders.com.

“I think everybody saw early the work ethic and the humility,” Quinn said. “And I think as the older players, ‘Is this guy for real?' And he is. They saw the toughness and just the way he handled all these moments.

“And so, to see that happen at the end, I think that's a culmination of watching him develop both as a ball player and as a teammate here. And you couldn't ask for it to be any other way. But if it's before it's time, I think that's risky. And you have to earn it and that's what leading is all about and he certainly earned it.”