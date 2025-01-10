As the Washington Commanders take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the NFL Playoffs, there was some slight concern regarding the availability of a key offensive player. Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels had a quad injury, but his status for his first postseason game has now been revealed.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Washington has taken Daniels off the injury report along with cornerback Marshon Lattimore as both are “good to go.” While it never appeared to be serious, it still must be relieving for fans to see that the rookie sensation is ready to build upon his impressive season.

So far this season, Daniels has thrown for 3,568 yards to go along with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions through the air as he also had 891 yards on the ground with six scores. The 24-year-old made his first start with the team in Week 1 against the same opponents he will take on Sunday in Tampa Bay as it ended in a 37-20 loss, looking to redeem himself.

As fans lock in their predictions for the Commanders game, Daniels prepares to impress in his first playoff game as he spoke to the media about the upcoming experience.

Commanders' Jayden Daniels speaks on first playoff game

Daniels is trying to keep it even-keeled as he emphasized trying to “deal with those emotions” according to NBC Sports.

“It’s exciting, but I mean, you’ve got to kind of deal with those emotions,” Daniels said. “But I know at the end of the day, still you’ve got to go out there and play ball. A lot of people [are] going to put a lot of emphasis on it because at this point it’s really win or go home. And from there, it’s like, OK, you’ve got to go out there.”

“The focus level might be a little bit more,” Daniels continued. “But you’ve got to stay who you are throughout the week, who you’ve been for these 17-18 weeks, and go out there and just play ball.”

There is no doubt that Daniels has been living up to expectations so far as he was the second overall pick in the last NFL Draft by Washington. As said before, he has faced the Buccaneers before in Week 1 and even mentioned how he will be watching film of that game and seeing what he can take away from the past.

“I think just going back and watching the film, you could just see you learn a lot more as the season goes by,” Daniels said. “So, obviously, that was my first game and just trying to go out there and learn some more experiences. But I mean, at the end of the day, it’s still football, it’s still going to be a challenge to go up and compete against those guys once again.”

At any rate, the Commanders' rookie has a bright future ahead of him, but he can even surpass expectations and accomplish in the immediate future as it starts Sunday against Tampa Bay.