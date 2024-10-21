Fun things for the Washington Commanders included a pick-six. Not-so-fun things included an injury to Jayden Daniels. But not to worry, Daniels’ mom dropped a two-word injury update on the Washington quarterback.

Daniels’ mom reassured Commanders’ fans about the impressive rookie, according to a post on X by Mz Jackson.

“He’s fine #httc,” she wrote.

Daniels suffered a midsection injury in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon's game against the Carolina Panthers. Daniels left the game and did not return. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, appeared to be holding his ribs before being removed.

Commanders didn’t need QB Jayden Daniels against Panthers

Washington scored 37 points before the Panthers got on the board. Daniels had a 46-yard run and led the Commanders to a 10-0 advantage before leaving the game. Backup Marcus Mariota performed well, hitting on 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Daniels finished 2 of 2 for six yards, while also rushing three times for 50 yards as Washington won, 40-7.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he didn’t have an injury update after the game, according to yardbarker.com.

“I cannot give an update on Jayden, but I will just as soon as we find out, do some further tests tomorrow,” Quinn said. “Then when we get together in the afternoon we’ll give you an update. But I don’t have anything for everybody else asking the same thing. Same answer, so just wanted to make sure I was super clear on that.”

Quinn said Daniels likely suffered the injury after the initial drive of the game for the Commanders.

“So maybe at the end of the first drive, when we’re down by the goal line,” Quinn said. “It was into that space — throw, testing, tent, then to go inside. That’s when I knew. And I’ll give you some updates just as soon as I find out tomorrow, but I do not have any tonight. But I do know it happened during that drive at some point in the game.”

Quinn said he and the team want to look ahead, according to Sports Illustrated.

“There’s a way and style we want to play,” he said. “There’s a lot of ball left to play, and we’ve got a huge second half to prepare for. We’re getting the ball back out, and you’ve got to go attack.”