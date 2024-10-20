It's been a rough season for the Carolina Panthers, who have won only one of their first six games played in 2024 and find themselves trailing on Sunday afternoon against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

And starting quarterback Andy Dalton is feeling the wrath of frustrated Panthers fans – especially after he threw a brutal pick-six early in the first quarter. His ill-advised attempted pass to Miles Sanders landed right in the hands of Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., who ran it back 67 yards to the house:

Scores of angry Panthers fans began venting on social media, calling for Dalton to be benched and for 2023 first overall Draft selection Bryce Young to get reps under center.

“ATP you just gotta put Bryce in the game Andy dalton not helping the offense at all atleast this can be good experience for Bryce,” wrote @JaysBestindaNBA.

“If there is one positive, at least you are unable to unfairly blame the abysmal performances and blowout losses on Bryce any longer, The hard truth,” wrote @Sonny777992.

“Unacceptable by Andy. Guess it's Bryce time soon…,” exclaimed @ichkaufdirgucci.

“Mine as well go back to Bryce! Dalton turning the ball over at a similar rate, we are not winning, see if Bryce looks any different as the season is over! Bench Diante Johnson so he is tradable, gotta start looking ahead to 2025!” wrote @thompsontk85.

Panthers fans are fed up, and their public venting is only the latest in what has been a frustrating experience for them this season.

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton is in his second year with the team

Dalton, a veteran of over 170 NFL games, is now in his second season with the Panthers. After Young struggled in the first two games of the 2024 season, Dalton was named the starting quarterback.

Although Dalton led the Panthers to a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, he has been unable to replicate that success in the games since. Young has also struggled in his brief NFL career, accumulating a disappointing 2-16 record as a starter.