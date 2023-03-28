Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As Daniel Snyder looks to sell the Washington Commanders, Amazon owner has been a contentious name linked to the bidding process. While Snyder originally blocked Bezos from a Commanders bid, the outgoing owner seems to have had a change of heart.

Snyder is no longer opposed to selling the Commanders to Bezos, via Charles Gasparino of the Fox Business Network. The sale is said to be progressing, although no final decision is set to be made by the end of the NFL owners meetings. As Snyder continues to search for the right buyer, Bezos has now truly re-entered the running.

Originally, Snyder was reluctant to sell the Commanders to Bezos due to his ownership of the Washington Post. Snyder wasn’t happen with how the Post covered the Washington franchise. However, Snyder seems to be past that small speed bump and will once again look towards Bezos.

It doesn’t hurt that Bezos is one of the richest people in the world. As of March 28, Bezos was the third-richest person on Forbes’ Billionaires index with a net worth over $120 billion. With Snyder originally seeking $7 billion to sell the Commanders, Bezos has more than enough capital to get a deal done.

Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the Commanders’ owner was wrought with controversy. After numerous investigations, it seemed almost a formality that Snyder would be pushed to sell his franchise. Snyder will have a number of contenders bidding to buy the Commanders. If Jeff Bezos jumps to the forefront, Snyder seems more accommodating to give him an actual shot to be the team’s next owner.