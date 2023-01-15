As owner Daniel Snyder prepares to potentially sell the Washington Commanders, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has been rumored as a potential buyer. However, after the Commanders’ newest valuation, Bezos might look the other way.

The Commanders are valued at $5.6 billion by Forbes. With the Denver Broncos just selling for $4.35 million, Snyder is reportedly seeking around $7 billion for the franchise. However, of the half-dozen bids that have been made for the Commanders, none of them have surpassed $6.3 billion, per Front Office Sport’s A.J. Perez.

Jeff Bezos himself hasn’t even made a formal offer, per Perez.

Bezos is one of the wealthiest people in the world. He was listed just behind Elon Musk in Forbes’ 2022 list of the world’s billionaires with a reported net worth of $177 billion. Alongside Amazon, Bezos also owns Blue Origin and the Washington Post.

Bezos’ connection to the Post has gotten his name linked to the Commanders’ potential sale. He had expressed interest in one day owning a football team. However, Bezos did not submit a bid when the Broncos went up for sale prior to the season.

There is still a chance Snyder might not sell the Commanders. However, he has been pressed to make a deal after numerous investigations inside Washington’s organization showed a number of problems. With pressure mounting from the league, and the government, plus a huge payout coming his way, Snyder might have no choice but to sell the Commanders.

However, at least at this time, Bezos does not seem like a serious bidder. Perhaps he makes a last-minute offer. But even with the price tag at a lower price than expected, Bezos owning the Commanders is currently not in the cards.