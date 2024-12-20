Jonathan Allen will not make his return in Week 16. Despite previous reports of the Washington Commanders' star defensive end progressing through his pectoral injury, Allen will remain on injured reserve as his team takes on the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

As of Friday afternoon, Allen is the only player the Commanders are ruling out for the week, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. They continue to list several key players — including Daron Payne, Jeremy Chinn and Zach Ertz — as questionable for the pivotal matchup.

Allen initially suffered a torn pectoral in the team's Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve and expected to be out for the year. However, during practices leading up to Week 16, the Commanders opened his 21-day practice window, allowing Allen to return to the field.

While the move was shocking, Washington ultimately decided to keep their star pass rusher on the sidelines for at least another week. He must be officially activated by the team's final regular-season game against the Dallas Cowboys to play in the playoffs.

Commanders ride two-game win streak into Week 16

It was tighter than they had hoped, but the Commanders embarked on another win streak by topping the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. The win allows them to bring a 9-5 record into their Week 16 matchup with the Eagles.

The Eagles have already clinched the division but are tied with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings with the best record in the NFC. That gives both teams immense motivation ahead of their final meeting of 2024 with just three weeks left in the regular season.

Entering Week 16, the Commanders are in position to claim the final Wild Card spot in the NFC. However, they remain only one game ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, all of whom are still fighting for their respective divisions. Including Philadelphia, two of Washington's final three opponents have winning records and are still pushing for playoff seeding.