After his firing as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in January 2023, Kliff Kingsbury, now the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator, will have the chance to interview for head coaching positions this week, regardless of the outcome. However, if the Commanders win, pursuing those opportunities won’t be his primary focus.

According to a league source, Kingsbury may choose to turn down one or more interview requests, even if the Commanders lose. Having coached the Cardinals for four years, Kingsbury has no financial pressure to return to a head coaching role.

Kliff Kingsbury set until 2027

Thanks to a five-year contract extension with the Cardinals in 2022, Kingsbury continues to be paid through 2027, giving him the freedom to enjoy a laid-back break. This financial stability allows him to be selective and wait for the perfect opportunity. For coaches pursuing a second chance, it’s essential to be patient, especially when they believe the door to opportunities remains wide open.

Given the progress the Commanders have made in Dan Quinn’s first year, there’s strong reason to believe opportunities will stay available for Kingsbury. Beyond quarterback Jayden Daniels' rapid rise, the Commanders will have $100 million in cap space to use in 2025.

Now is the perfect time to build the team with veterans, especially since Daniels will be two years away from becoming eligible for his second contract.

Currently, the Bears and Saints have requested interviews with Kingsbury, and the Jaguars may join the list this week. However, Kingsbury is in no rush to make a move. Even without a head coaching job, he’ll continue earning head-coach-level money through 2026. He can afford to wait for the perfect opportunity to return to a head coaching role.

The Washington Commanders advancing in the post-season

He could land a head coaching job after leading his current team to a Super Bowl victory, especially following the Commanders' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's wild-card playoff game.

With the help of Kingsbury, The Commanders improved by eight wins this season compared to last, securing another victory with a dramatic finish. The latest came from a 37-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal, lifting Washington to a 23-20 win over Tampa Bay and marking the team’s first playoff victory since 2005.

The season marks a swift turnaround for a team that finished 4-13 last year. Thanks to their late-game success, the Commanders finished 12-5 in the regular season under Quinn’s leadership. Quarterback Jayden Daniels also played a crucial role in Sunday’s win, while the Washington defense limited the Buccaneers to just 284 yards, stifling their explosive offense.