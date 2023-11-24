Washington Commanders head coach is not concerned about his job security after a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

On Thursday afternoon, Ron Rivera and his Washington Commanders dropped to a quite underwhelming 4-8 on the 2023-24 NFL season with a disappointing blowout road loss to their divisional rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in a Thanksgiving showdown. While the Commanders were able to keep things relatively for the first half in front of a sold out AT&T Stadium crowd, the floodgates opened up in the second half for the Cowboys, and Washington ultimately fell by a final margin of 45-10.

After the game, Rivera was asked point blank if he was worried about his job security as the Commanders' coach as the team's losses continue to pile up.

“I've told you before, I'm not worried about it,” said Rivera, per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. “I'm going to do my job and see how things go. That's the only thing I can do.”

While they weren't necessarily expected to be an elite powerhouse in the NFC coming into this season, it's safe to say that Commanders fans had much higher hopes for their team this year than a 4-8 record 12 games into the season, now firmly on the outside looking in on the NFC playoff picture. Quarterback Sam Howell, who was the NFL leader in passing yards coming into the game in a bit of a surprising statistic, was a little shaky against the Cowboys' vaunted defensive unit, completing 28 of his 44 pass attempts for 300 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception, although he did rush for a touchdown.

Up next for Washington are the Miami Dolphins on December 3.