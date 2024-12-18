The Washington Commanders have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 season. Washington is 9-5 heading into Week 16 and is primed to make the playoffs in the NFC as a wild card team. One recent piece of legislation could make it easier for the Commanders to finally return to our nation's capitol.

Congress' short-term spending bill includes a provision that is incredibly important to the Commanders. The provision would transfer the land that is the site of the old RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District of Columbia.

This could be a massive step towards getting the Commanders back in D.C. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris pushed lawmakers to pass the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium campus Revitalization Act earlier in December. This act does not guarantee that a stadium will be built on the site, but is is obviously one of the main possibilities.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the news as a “giant step forward” for the RFK site.

“As a city, we have worked for years to get control of the RFK campus,” Bowser said per Stephen Whyno of The Associated Press. “We’re celebrating this moment, and we’re looking to the future of a field of possibilities on the banks of the Anacostia.”

The Commanders are considering multiple sites for a new stadium. Washington is looking at places within the District of Columbia as well as in Maryland and Virginia.

Washington's lease at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland runs through 2027. Harris believes that the year 2030 is a “reasonable target” for a new stadium.

Maryland governor responds to Commanders after RFK site update

If the Commanders moved back to the District of Columbia, that would be bad news for Maryland.

Maryland governor Wes Moore released a statement on Tuesday addressed to the Commanders following the news of the RFK site.

“Our position on the stadium hasn't changed,” Moore said via a statement on Tuesday. “We are not afraid of competition, and we believe that we can continue to build on decades of partnership with the team here in Maryland. We are confident that Landover is still the best, and fastest, path to a new stadium for the Washington Commanders.”

It seems Maryland will still continue to fight to remain the home of the Washington Commanders.

“We have said from the start of this process that regardless of what happens with the RFK legislation, we are focused on making sure that Landover receives teh investment it deserves,” Governor Moore continued. “While the stadium location is still an open question, the Commanders and the state of Maryland both agree on the importance of the team's commitment to the Prince George's community if the team decides to move.”

This story is far from over. It will be interesting to see what happens next over the coming months and years.