Washington Commanders defensive lineman Montez Sweat is honest about his name being brought up in trade talks, but is focused on what he can control according to NBC Sports' JP Finlay.

In terms of what he can control, it's the Commanders next matchup as they face the Philadelphia Eagles in a key NFC East matchup. He told the media Thursday afternoon that he's had no talks with anybody in the organization about a possible trade that can ship him out of Washington.

“I didn't have no type of conversations with nobody, I just come here and go to work and get the job done,” Sweat said.

The only other people he's talked to about a possible move is his agents who try to “keep him ahead of the curve” on that aspect. However, Sweat emphasized that the main focus is on the Eagles.

“It happens in conversations through my agency. They tell me what's going on and what's not going on,” Sweat said. “Other than that, we're focused on Philly.”

Sweat was then asked by the media if it were up to him, would he want to stay in Washington and play for the Commanders. He implied that he would since it's been his only NFL team and his strong relationship with his teammates.

“I can only control what I can control. I definitely enjou my time here with the guys on the D-line and people on the team, but I understand it's a business.”

So far in the season, Sweat has 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 27 total tackles. Time will tell if Sweat is moved before the Oct. 31 deadline, but like he said, the team has their eyes set on their next game against the Eagles.