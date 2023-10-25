The Washington Commanders only have three wins through seven weeks of football in the 2023 NFL regular season, thus making them a team to watch out for ahead of the nearing NFL trade on Oct. 31. And two of the most notable potential trade baits in Washington are its pair of defensive ends in Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Young and Sweat are both playing on expiring contracts. The Commanders declined to pick up their 2024 season option on Young back in April, while Washington's exercised option on Sweat is about to expire at the end of the 2023 campaign. It also appears that the Commanders have also sent out feelers about what they want in return if they are to part ways with Young or Sweat, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

A second or third-round pick for either defensive end wouldn't likely cripple a team's draft capital, though, there is also the risk that Chase and Young would walk away from their team to chase their free agency dreams in 2024.

Sweat currently leads the Commanders with 5.5 sacks, while Young isn't too far behind his teammate with five sacks, so far in the 2023 season. Both Sweat and Young were drafted in the first round by the Commanders, with the former coming in 2019 and the latter turning pro in 2020.

Washington has been one of the most disappointing NFL franchises in recent memory. The team only has one single playoff appearance since 2016 and has not won more than eight games in a season over the last seven campaigns. Letting go of two assets taken in the first round would be so emblematic of how things have been for the franchise.