Renewed optimism surrounds the Washington Commanders as they gear up for the 2023 season. Some NFL analysts expect the Commanders to be a dark horse playoff candidate. Any chance of that happening likely falls on how much the defense can carry an offense led by first-time starter Sam Howell.

One of the stars of that defense in Montez Sweat, who is coming off arguably his best season yet as a pro. Following an eight-sack campaign in 2022 where he also added a career-high 28 QB hits and 14 tackles for loss, Sweat is impressing head coach Ron Rivera with his recent performances in training camp.

“He's a guy that's got some great explosion, play speed and quickness,” Rivera said, via Zach Selby. “And you see it. You see it flare up when he's focused in and ready to roll. You see some good reps. You see some flashes of what his abilities really are.”

Sweat, a first-round pick by the Commanders in 2019, is in the final year of his rookie contract. His career numbers already warrant a hefty payday for the defensive end, but an improved season in 2023 will all but guarantee he signs a life-changing contract next offseason.

The Commanders had one of the best defenses in football last season, finishing third in total defense and seventh in points allowed per game. Even the slightest of improvements to the offense, coupled with that same defensive tenacity, could make the Commanders a dangerous team in 2022. Montez Sweat has a chance to truly break out and be mentioned among the elite pas-rushers in the NFL if he can translate his training camp play into the regular season.