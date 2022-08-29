More details of Commanders’ Brian Robinson’s shooting injuries

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. Adam Schefter reported that the injuries are non-life threatening. But this was still a tragic event for the Alabama product without question. Investigative reporter Megan Cloherty revealed the latest updates on the situation on Monday.

“Breaking – Law enforcement sources say @Commanders RB Brian Robinson was shot in the leg & hip. He was at Crab Boss, not Ben’s Chili Bowl on H street. Separately, I learned the ATF is tracing the one gun found at the scene to id suspects, per a spokesman. @WTOP”

The Commanders released an official team statement yesterday.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted carjacking in Washington, DC. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

This tragic event has everybody thinking about more than football. But the fact is that Brian Robinson was in line for a big role in Washington this season. There were people who felt that he was going to be the starting running back for the Commanders. And even if he didn’t start to open the season, Robinson would have been a quality secondary option.

But for now, everyone is just happy that these injuries are non-life threatening. We wish Brian Robinson a speedy recovery.

We will continue to monitor and share updates on this developing story.