Police arrest another suspect in Commanders’ Brian Robinson shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted armed robbery in late August. One arrest was made in the case a few days ago, and now another major development has occurred.

Washington D.C. police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting, police confirmed to the Washington Post. The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was 14 years old at the time of the shooting.

A few days ago, police arrested the first suspect in this case. They arrested a 17-year-old boy on Wednesday. Police have charged both suspects with assault with intent to rob while armed.

Robinson was shot twice in the leg in D.C’s H Street Corridor. The Commanders running back fought off one of the suspects before being shot. He went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He underwent surgery, and two days later returned to the Commanders training facility. Six weeks after the incident, Robinson made his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans. He scored a touchdown in his second career game.

Washington D.C. police are still looking for a third suspect. They are attempting to find the person who drove the two suspects to the area the Commanders running back was in.

“We greatly appreciate the diligent work of the detectives and MPD. Brian is grateful for all of the support and looks forward to great things ahead with the Commanders,” said Ryan Williams, a representative of Robinson’s agency, Athletes First.

The third-round pick has accrued 175 yards and one touchdown through four games this season. He and the Commanders take on the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 9 matchup on Sunday.