Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera dropped positive updates on running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. on Wednesday.

“I think those guys have looked really well,” Rivera said, via a Wednesday tweet from the Commanders. “I really do. I think one of the things that’s been really good is with Antonio, you see is you get the opportunity to go out and catch the ball a little bit more. You see his athleticism. That’s what he came in as, a receiver out of Memphis.

“He’s really shown that his pass-catching ability is there. Once he’s got the ball in his hands, especially in space, he’s a load. Matching him up one-on-one with a corner or a nickel out there could be pretty good as far as being able to take the hit, bounce off and just keep running.”

Gibson, a former third-round pick out of Memphis, has played in 45 games and started in 30 since he was selected with the 66th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He garnered 899 yards from scrimmage in 15 games and six starts last season, including 546 rushing and 353 receiving yards, according to Pro Football Reference. The Commanders’ offense ended the season with 2,143 rushing yards, good enough for 12th in the NFL.

Robison, a former third-rounder in the 2022 draft, played in 12 games and started in nine during the 2022 season. The 24-year-old running back rushed for 797 yards and two touchdowns during the team’s 2022 campaign.

“B-Rob has done a really nice job,” Rivera said. “You could see his explosiveness. One of the comments in talking with Marty and some of the scouts, you listen to them talking about B-Rob and the explosiveness seems to be there immediately. Where last year, after the situation he had, he kind of worked his way back.

“He looks really good right now. He really does.”