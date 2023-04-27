Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Fans waiting for the Washington Commanders’ sale to be finalized need to be a little more patient. This is after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Draft that they will make an announcement regarding the transaction next month.

Goodell did mention that “progress is being made” when it comes to the deal, but he refused to go into detail and only mentioned that the announcement should answer all the questions people have about the Commanders sale, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says on ESPN that progress is being made and he expects an announcement next month regarding the sale of the Washington Commanders,” Meirov wrote in his tweet.

To recall, Dan Snyder reached a $6 billion deal to sell the Commanders to Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris. The ownership group led by Harris also includes includes billionaire Mitchell Rales and former NBA star Magic Johnson.

The $6 billion price tag is said to be the highest buying price for a sports team ever.

While the two parties have agreed to the deal, however, nothing is final until the NFL approves the sale and the other owners vote on it.. Harris’ ownership group sent their offer to buy the Commanders franchise to the league office just last week. Should Roger Goodell and the league accept the sale, the deal will be sent back for Harris and Snyder to sign. After that, the owners will make a final vote to decide if Harris can join the group.

Harris needs to earn 24 of a potential 32 votes in order to finalize the purchase of the Commanders.

It’s definitely a long process, so Commanders fans waiting for the team to usher in a new era will really have to be patient.