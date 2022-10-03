Ron Rivera drops tone deaf response when asked about Commanders fans’ complaints

The Washington Commanders fell to 1-3 on the season after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Washington’s consistent struggles as of late have drawn the ire of fans. Head coach Ron Rivera shared a questionable response to the Commanders fans’ complaints, per John Keim On Twitter.

“This organization has five championships,” Rivera said. “Are you f – – – – – – kidding me? I get it. I understand how important it is to win.”

Ron Rivera’s response did not please the majority of fans. It makes it seem as if he is justifying the Commanders recent struggles by mentioning Washington’s historical success.

Commanders’ fans made their thoughts known on Twitter.

WE HAVEN'T WON A PLAYOFF GAME IN 15 YEARS AND A CHAMPIONSHIP IN 26 YEARS — Commander Obvie (@Obvie999) October 3, 2022

Wow. Tone deaf. — Brady Chapman (@BradyChapman) October 3, 2022

Out of context I have no idea what this means. Is he saying they should get credit for the championships they had nothing to do with? It's been 30 years since they were relevant — Daniel (@DCDan5) October 3, 2022

One Commanders fan even questioned their loyalty to the team.

The fans who haven’t seen any of those championships because they are too young are actually probably the most dissatisfied. Why should we remain fans of this team that has given us NOTHING over the last thirty years. — WentzWagon (@MarylandBirdie) October 3, 2022

It is one thing to through a rebuilding phase. It is a whole different issue when you continuously produce a lackluster product. The Commanders organization as a whole has dealt with issues over the past few years. Ron Rivera’s comments do not help the situation.

Credit needs to be given to quarterback Carson Wentz, as he did not make excuses for his underwhelming performance against the Cowboys.

“I’ve got to be more accurate,” Wentz said. “I’ve got to make better plays, better decisions.”

Wentz and Rivera will look to help the Commanders turn things around.