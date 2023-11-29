The Washington Commanders have made changes to their coaching staff, firing DC Jack Del Rio and hiring Jim Salgado on an interim basis.

The Washington Commanders are continuing to make changes to their coaching staff after the firing of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Ron Rivera is bringing on former Buffalo Bills secondary coach Jim Salgado to the Commanders staff on an interim basis, according to Adam Schefter.

Having recently fired DC Jack Del Rio and DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer, the Commanders now have hired former Bills’ secondary coach Jim Salgado to help out their defensive staff. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2023

Commanders make changes to defensive coaching staff

Salgado will likely fill in for Brent Vieselmeyer, who was also let go after Week 12 along with Jack Del Rio. The changes to the Commanders coaching staff are just the latest in a series of big moves to happen over the last month. The Commanders traded their two best pass rushers, Chase Young and Montez Sweat, at the NFL Trade Deadline this season. That will naturally hurt a defense, but the Commanders weren't a successful unit before those trades, either.

Part of the reason for that has been the play of the secondary, which is where Ron Rivera is likely hopeful that Salgado can help out. Salgado was the cornerback coach for Michigan State this season and spent the previous six seasons with the Bills. Salgado was a defensive assistant for three years before working with defensive backs in his last three years.

The depth of Washington's secondary has been tested all season, so Salgado will have his hands full trying to squeeze out better production over the last few games of the regular season. While Kendall Fuller has played well, the rest of the secondary has been burnable. The Commanders have given up an average over 32 points a game over their last five contests, which was a big reason why these late-season changes were made. We'll see if Ron Rivera, Jim Salgado and the new-look Commanders coaching staff can put the defense in better positions to succeed after the firing of Jack Del Rio and Brent Vieselmeyer.