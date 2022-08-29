Ron Rivera speaks out after visiting Brian Robinson in the hospital

Sunday evening the Washington Commanders and their fans received some truly unfortunate news. Their rookie running back, Brian Robinson, was allegedly shot multiple times during an attempted robbery in Washington D.C. Reports have Robinson in stable condition, which is a piece of good news.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with what team officials referred to as non-life threatening injuries.

According to a team spokesman, Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro and Barbara Roberts, a clinical psychologist, are at the hospital with Robinson. After leaving, Rivera posted a message to Twitter.

I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best. — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) August 29, 2022

The incident occurred just hours after Robinson had been named the team’s starting running back. Commanders tailback Antonio Gibson had been struggling in camp and was relegated to doing some work with special teams recently. That opened the door for Robinson to impress and steal the starting job.

All of that is completely secondary now though as we are all reminded of what really matters in life. Health and safety above all else.

The police have reportedly identified two potential suspects. They also recovered a firearm not far from the scene. It is still not clear whether this was an attempted carjacking or a simple robbery attempt.