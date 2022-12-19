By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After getting roasted for their embarrassing Sean Taylor memorial unveiled last month, the Washington Commanders have now made changes to their tribute for the beloved safety.

To recall, when the Commanders unveiled the “statue,” fans were quick to criticize the team for their seemingly lack of effort. Not only did the statue look like a mannequin (since it’s a wire statue), but the details on the attire were also mostly wrong.

From the Adidas World Cup cleats, Nike jersey and the socks, it looked more like a display from the team store rather than a tribute to a franchise icon.

Fortunately weeks after the unveiling, the Commanders have finally made the necessary updates to make it more “authentic.” The jersey has been changed to Reebok and the socks and cleats have been altered as well.

Some more pics … pic.twitter.com/6ioR7x33du — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2022

In a statement released by a Commanders spokesperson (via Nicki Jhabvala of Washington Post), they said, “We recognize the importance of making the Sean Taylor memorial as authentic as possible to fans’ memories of him, and working with his family, have made some changes and are working with them on some special additions. And we will continue to make it better over time as opportunities arise.”

Sure enough, the Commanders did right by making the changes quickly after the backlash. But then again, many fans are certainly hoping the two-time All-Star will get a better tribute–maybe a real statue moving forward.