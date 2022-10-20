Standout Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson admits to setback amid hamstring injury

The injury knocks for the Washington Commanders keep piling up. John Keim of ESPN reports that wide receiver Jahan Dotson reaggravated his left hamstring injury, adding that Dotson will be listed as questionable for Week 7.

Per Dotson via Keim, the rookie believes he “just needs a little rest” and will “be fine.”

After a blazing hot start to his professional career, the rookie out of Penn State has not seen the field for the Commanders since Week 4’s bout against bitter NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. Through his four games played, Jahan Dotson has scored as many touchdown in addition to his 12 receptions and 152 receiving yards. Second-year receiver Dyami Brown has performed somewhat well in Dotson’s absence, but the team would love to have their first-round pick in the NFL Draft back shake the hamstring woes and return to the lineup.

Even if Dotson does suit up for Week 7’s game against the Green Bay Packers, there is no way of knowing how good the quarterback throwing the ball will be. With starting quarterback Carson Wentz out for an extended period with a fractured finger, backup Taylor Heinicke will be under center for the Commanders.

Fortunately, Commanders fans know what they are getting in Heinicke. In 16 games as the starter last season, Heinicke threw 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, totaling 3419 passing yards.

Any chance the team has at reviving its season hinges on every potential win, as their 2-4 record in 2022 has them firmly in last place and already two games behind the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys.