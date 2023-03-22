The bidding war for the Washington Commanders is quickly approaching a boiling point. Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos is the newest potential buyer after recently having discussions with Michael Jordan about a purchase of the Charlotte Hornets. Apostolopoulos is pinpointing his focus on the Commanders for now, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Steve Apostolopoulos is the founder of Six Ventures Inc., a private equity venture fund. His newest proprietary interest has captured the known interest of two other factions; A group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris and a group led by Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

The sale of the Washington Commanders has been speculated on for months now, with Dan and Tanya Snyder officially announcing their intent to sell the franchise in November of last year. With an organization valued at $5.6 billion, it comes as no surprise that this has been, and will continue to be, an arduous process.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Whomever does end up landing the Commanders, the official transaction should come relatively soon. The annual NFL owners meeting will take place in Arizona later this month. These meetings would be the perfect setting for a new owner to announce his or herself.

As of now, there is no front-runner for the purchase of the Commanders. Not to mention, there are substantial rumors that Jeff Bezos also has a group involved in negotiations. Given the current Amazon partnership with NFL, a sale to Bezos would not be unusual.

For now, the NFL world awaits the Snyders’ decision. Steve Apostolopoulous and company will be of the more curious parties awaiting the Snyders.