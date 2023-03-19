My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

For months, Dan Snyder has been trending towards selling the Washington Commanders. The big question during this time has always been ‘When will he actually end up selling the team?’ though. Well, based on the Commanders recent contracts that they have handed out to their players, it looks like we may have a timeframe for when the sale could be finalized.

Salary cap gurus quickly noticed some interesting details in the contracts of players Washington has signed this offseason. When looking at Daron Payne’s extension, it was noted that his first installment of his signing bonus will be paid on May 12th, which is way later than teams typically pay this money. This is certainly strange, and could indicate that the Commanders are anticipating having a new team owner by this time.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“’Relative to their prior contract precedents, it would seem that they have intentionally delayed the first installment of their signing bonuses,’ the former front-office employee said. ‘Very plausible that it’s related to the expected timeline of a sale. … I think the payout dates are fairly telling.’ Another person who reviewed the Payne contract said, ‘It’s kind of obvious, isn’t it?’” – Ben Standig, The Athletic

You obviously can’t make too many big assumptions off of these small details in the team’s contracts, but given how the Snyder saga has played out, and how a sale should be on the horizon, it would be a logical explanation for what has been found. As a result, it will be worth keeping an eye on Dan Snyder and the Commanders to see if a sale is made final in the near future.