Published November 15, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders are fresh off their biggest win of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Taylor Heinicke led them to victory but is now ready to relinquish the starting job back to Carson Wentz, who is slated to return soon from a finger injury.

It’s usually a tough situation for a quarterback to head right back to the bench after some big successes. However, Heinicke is remaining positive. According to Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, Heinicke knows his spot on the Commanders as the backup QB.

“Not at all. I said it back in OTAs that we brought Carson in to be a starter,” Heinicke said, via PFT. “If my number is called, I’ll be ready to go in. Whatever decision they want to make, let’s go. If I’m backing up Carson next week, great. I’m going to help him in any way that I can to get ready for that Texans game. The biggest thing for me is let’s just go win. Let’s keep winning whether it means playing or not.”

Over the last four weeks, Heinicke took up the Commanders’ starting role. He threw for 840 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions, completed 62.0 percent of his passes and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown. He led the Commanders to a 3-1 record, accounting for more wins than Wentz notched in his six games so far this season.

The Commanders are eager to get to the postseason despite playing in the toughest division in the NFL. Whether it’s Wentz or Heinicke leading the way, it will be a tough journey.