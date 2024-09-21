ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's a battle of two former LSU Football starting quarterbacks as the Washington Commanders visit Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The Commanders are 1-1, while the Bengals are winless through two weeks. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Bengals prediction and pick.

The Commanders won their first game of the season with a 21-18 score over the New York Giants. Jayden Daniels and Brian Robinson led the way, with Daniels tallying 226 passing yards and Robinson with 133 rushing yards. Daniels also added 44 yards on the ground. It was a significant victory for the Commanders, but they scored their 21 points with a record seven field goals. The Commanders must figure out their offense to compete going forward.

The Bengals thought they had a massive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. However, a defensive pass interference penalty negated a turnover on downs and allowed Harrison Butker to drill the game-winning field goal. Joe Burrow had a small improvement over Week 1, as he recorded 258 yards with two touchdowns. Mike Gesicki was his top target, recording 91 receiving yards. He'll need more out of his other weapons to secure that first victory.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Bengals Odds

Washington Commanders: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +290

Cincinnati Bengals: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 46.5 (-120)

Under: 46.5 (-102)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Bengals

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jayden Daniels hasn't been throwing for many yards this season, but he has been efficient and capable of playing winning football. Daniels has 132 rushing yards this season, which is second to Lamar Jackson in the entire league. There could be worse company to keep than the defending MVP, and Daniels could be the next Jackson if he continues on that trajectory. Daniels is more than just a mobile quarterback, as he also owns a 72.2% completion rate.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joe Burrow and his weapons have been having a difficult start to the year. A matchup with the Commanders could be just what they need to get back on track, as Washington allowed six passing touchdowns through the first two games. Cincinnati is throwing on 65% of their plays, and Burrow will keep the ball in the air in this matchup. The Commanders must keep an eye on Ja'Marr Chase, who hasn't had a good start but should have high motivation after his costly penalty against the Chiefs was a factor in their loss.

If Burrow and his weapons aren't able to figure it out, the Commanders haven't been much better against the rush. They are allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game with 126.

Final Commanders-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Bengals are 0-2 to start the season, which isn't surprising after multiple years of slow starts. Joe Burrow is under the most heat, as rumors swirl that his wrist injury is more serious than he is letting on.

The Bengals offense should wake up in this game, as the Commanders are allowing 27.5 points per game. The Commanders will also try to keep this game on the ground, which is the downfall of the Bengals as they allowed the seventh-most rushing yards through the first two games. They've also been one of the worst teams at defending rushing quarterbacks. You can expect plenty of points in this game.

Final Commanders-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Over 46.5 (-120)