The latest Terry McLaurin injury update is a positive one for the Washington Commanders wide receiver. McLaurin suffered a toe sprain in the team’s second preseason game against the Ravens. Now, with the Commanders' Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals just days away, it sounds like the WR may be ready to go.

“#Commanders WR Terry McLaurin, dealing with a toe sprain, was upgraded to a full participant for today’s practice. Positive,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

This Terry McLaurin injury update is big news for the Commanders ahead of their Week 1 tilt vs. the Cardinals. The fifth-year wideout was the team’s leading receiver last season, catching 77 balls for 1,191 yards and five touchdowns. These numbers led to the 2019 third-round pick making his first Pro Bowl.

Having McLaurin ready for the Commanders' Week 1 matchup is especially important as second-year quarterback Sam Howell will make his first start as the team’s QB1, and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will call his first plays for the team.

With McLaurin in the fold, the Commanders will have their full complement of offensive weapons on Sunday, which include fellow WRs Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, tight end Logan Thomas, and running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson.

Thomas has also been dealing with his own calf injury, but the veteran TE has also been a full participant in practice the last few days and is expected to be fully available when the Cardinals come to the nation’s capital on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.