While Kliff Kingsbury got mentioned for a head coaching position, Emmanuel Forbes became a surprise cut by the Washington Commanders. And during the game against the Titans, Terry McLaurin scored twice and moved up the franchise’s all-time touchdown list, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Terry McLaurin is up to 8 touchdowns on the year, a new career high. McLaurin has moved into a tie with TE Chris Cooley for ninth all-time in touchdown catches in Washington franchise history.”

Also, Schultz posted, “Another TD for Terry McLaurin — that’s now the 3rd time this year he’s recorded a multi-TD game.”

Here’s the ClutchPoints look at the second score:

Expand Tweet

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin playing well

In the first half of the game against the Titans, McLaurin had six catches for 52 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.

McLaurin has been a consistent touchdown guy during his six-year NFL career. He had seven in his first season with 4, 5, 5, and 4 in the following years. But this year he’s been more dangerous, already reaching his career-high with four more games left to play.

There have been some tough games for McLaurin. He had one catch against the Eagles, two catches against the Giants, and two catches against the Buccaneers. But he has been developing a better chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

However, It took time to get things together. Daniels said McLaurin has done a good job of sticking with it and working to improve the connection, according to commanders.com.

“That's the testament to Terry, who he is as a pro,” Daniels said. “Be able to just be out there and be patient, because like I said before, it's not going to be smooth sailing, going to have some adversity, have some roller coaster, some ups and downs. So, salute to Terry.”

McLaurin said he’s enjoying the improvements the duo has made.

“I'm just proud of the chemistry him and I are building and how he has chemistry with the rest of our team as well,” McLaurin said. “His ability — I'm just gonna go ahead and say it straight up — it was like he walked that (second touchdown) ball to me. A ‘go' ball against off-coverage in the red zone can be a tough route, but he fit that ball right over his helmet, and I look up and it just fell right in my arms.”