The Washington Commanders are rolling the dice in the 2023 season with Sam Howell. The 22-year-old will be getting the keys to the offense, teaming up with Terry McLaurin and a respectable supporting cast.

Going with such an unproven quarterback is always risky but so far, the organization is fully behind him. McLaurin told reporters that Howell impressed him with his preparation last season and that the rest of the receivers are excited to work with him.

“His first start against the Cowboys was a great first step,” McLaurin said. “I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but I think just the way he handled himself from a demeanor standpoint, the way he prepared throughout that entire week against a really good defense and the way he handled himself — even when he had adversity during the game — was outstanding for a guy for his first start at the end of the year. I know he’s working really hard, where he’s training right now, to be ready for the springtime. I know the receivers, we’re excited to get ready to help him out.”

In his lone start of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, Howell completed 11 of his 19 passes for 169 yards, ran for 35 yards, scored a touchdown through the air and on the ground and threw an interception. Howell’s first pass went to McLaurin for a touchdown and the Commanders won 26-6.

With one of the best wide receivers in the game in McLaurin, other solid receivers like Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel and a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy, Howell has the talent around him to have a solid first season as a starter.