After former Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was questioned by former running back LeSean McCoy, Patrick Mahomes was just one of various Chiefs’ players who came to the defense of the new Washington Commanders offensive coordinator.

“There should be no questions on how great of a man/coach Coach Bieniemy is,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “His leadership has a direct impact on the player/person I am today! 10+ years learning under one of the greatest coaches of all time.. and I cannot wait for him to continue to prove doubters wrong!”

Strong words from Mahomes, who won two Super Bowl rings under Bieniemy against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles this season.

Bieniemy handled McCoy’s comments with nothing but class, taking the high road in his response on Thursday.

“LeSean McCoy is a future hall of fame runner. Everybody is entitled to their own comments and how they feel. When it’s all said and done with, I think that’s all I have to say, because he’s entitled to his own opinion,” Bieniemy mused.

“That’s life. You have good and you have bad. It does not impact me in any way. There’s one thing that you learn when you’re in this position, you have to learn to eliminate distractions. My job is to focus on the now. Everything outside these walls has no impact on Eric Bieniemy moving forward.”

Spoken like a true head coach. McCoy certainly didn’t make any new fans with his comments, but the way Bieniemy handled the situation will certainly make him some.

After winning his second Super Bowl, he will join head coach Ron Rivera in Washington as the Commanders look to improve on an 8-8-1 season in 2022, following a 7-10 season in 2021 and 7-9 season in 2020.

Eric Bieniemy will certainly have some work to do without two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes running his offense, but the quarterback clearly believes in his old OC as the 53-year-old heads to his next challenge.