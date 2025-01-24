When dissecting the quarterback class from the 2024 NFL Draft, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been an outlier, especially in the eyes of NFL legend Tom Brady. As the No. 2 pick, Daniels has shown that he could be one of — if not — the best quarterback in the entire draft class. And, with his team preparing to appear in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady compared him to golfing legend Tiger Woods, per SiriusXM NFL Radio on X.

“How do we really evaluate confidence? How do we evaluate poise,” Brady questioned, discussing the Commanders' rookie quarterback. “Because some people have it. The moments aren't too big for them. They look at the challenge, and they think about, ‘Man, this is going to be amazing when we go out and beat these guys.' Other guys at the challenge and go, ‘Oh, man, I really don't want to mess up.' I think that fear of failure instilled in a lot of people in early points of their life keeps them from the ultimate confidence that they have in themselves, which allows them to grow to their maximum potential.

“So, even though Jayden Daniels is just a rookie, he has that poise and confidence. Imagine — I guess another correlation would be — look at a young Tiger Woods. He never had proven on the big stage that he was ready for those big moments in the Masters in '97. But, he had proved that to himself in all those Junior Amateurs that he won that he didn't care who he was playing. It was him versus him.”

Before the 2024 season, Daniels had his doubters.

However, after leading the Commanders to a 12-5 record and making the playoffs, it's hard to say his rookie season hasn't gone nearly perfect— similar to Tiger Woods at the beginning of his illustrious career. Even CJ Stroud shouted out Daniels' historic first year in the NFL as the 2023 rookie quarterback phenom.

It's been impressive to see what Daniels has accomplished in the league after being selected No. 2 by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft. Completing 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions, it's clear that Daniels was confident in his rookie year.

However, with an NFC Championship game against the Eagles coming up, it'll be interesting to see if that confidence remains strong or if he cracks under pressure.

But, with the ringing endorsement from the quarterback many consider the greatest of all time, his opinion holds a bit more weight than the average fan.