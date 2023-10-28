The NFL trade deadline is closing in, as teams can conduct trades until 4 p.m. Eastern. With that in mind, the Washington Commanders are a team to watch in the coming days.

There have been multiple rumors about Washington potentially trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat. However, that may or may not come to fruition as reports indicate the Commanders are waiting to see how Week 8 plays out, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“The Washington Commanders' decision on whether to proceed with trading players or pushing for the playoffs is expected to be influenced by Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Usually, NFL teams keep their cards close to their chest. But the Commanders are making their plans relatively clear. Win and go all-in for the playoffs. Lose and seek trades for more draft picks.

The rumors regarding Young and Sweat are seemingly holding true. “If the Commanders do end up trading away players, the focus will be on their defensive line, where Chase Young and Montez Sweat each are in the last year of their contracts, ready to become free agents.”

If Washington can manage to defeat the Eagles on Sunday, they'll improve to 4-4 on the season. However, a loss would give the Commanders a 3-5 record.

With that in mind, this is an extremely pivotal contest for this franchise. So far, Washington is 0-3 in their matchups agains their NFC East rivals. Additionally, the Eagles are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. So, it's safe to say the Commanders have an uphill battle ahead.