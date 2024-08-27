The Washington Commanders have announced a significant shift in their stadium's identity, confirming a partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union that renames their home field to Northwest Stadium.

Previously known as FedEx Field, the stadium will adopt its new name following FedEx's decision to end its naming rights contract earlier this year, ahead of the 2026 expiration. The change marks a new chapter for the stadium that has been a staple for the team since 1999.

The Washington Post reports that, although the exact financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, a source familiar with the agreement confirms it extends for eight years, through the 2031 season, and surpasses the average annual value of the previous FedEx contract, which was around $7.5 million per year.

Josh Harris, the Managing Partner of the Commanders, shared his thoughts on the partnership, emphasizing the shared commitment to the community and the broader goals of the franchise:

“Northwest Federal Credit Union has been an integral part of this community for generations and we could not be prouder to partner with an organization as committed to the DMV as we are,” said Harris.

“As we continue to work toward our goal of building the Commanders into an elite franchise that consistently competes for championships, we are excited to welcome our team and fans to Northwest Stadium and look forward to creating incredible memories together on the field and in the communities we serve.”

The partnership extends beyond the stadium naming rights, embedding Northwest branding throughout the stadium's infrastructure. Moreover, Northwest Federal Credit Union will also serve as the jersey patch partner for both off-season and in-season practices, further integrating its identity with the Commanders brand.

Bentley emphasizes long-standing community values in new stadium deal

Jeff Bentley, President & CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union, also expressed excitement about the deepening relationship between the two organizations:

“Northwest is thrilled to continue building on the great work we have achieved alongside the Commanders,” Bentley remarked. “With a combined history of nearly 170 years in the D.C. metro area, this expanded partnership was an amazing alignment of our values to enrich the local community.

“It is an honor to be able to welcome everyone to ‘Northwest Stadium' and introduce the inspiring initiatives that this collaboration represents. Together, we look forward to ensuring that Northwest Stadium is an impactful place where we rally together over our common love of football, giving back to the community, and creating memorable experiences that last a lifetime.”

The recent naming-rights agreement between the Washington Commanders and Northwest Federal Credit Union ushers in a transformative era for the franchise and its fan base. Facilitated by Elevate, this landmark deal focuses on creating a community-driven partnership, a first of its kind involving a credit union in NFL history.

Furthermore, the excitement surrounding this partnership is palpable within both organizations, as they prepare to introduce a series of community-focused initiatives. More information about these plans will be unveiled at a press conference scheduled for September 15, aligning with the Washington Commanders' first home game of the season at the newly named Northwest Stadium, where they will host the New York Giants.