The NFL has had trouble finding a team for the preseason edition of HBO's Hard Knocks, with the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders being the four teams who could technically be forced to do it by league rule, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The Jets, Bears and Saints have made it clear to the league that they have no interest in participating in Hard Knocks, while the Commanders have said that they would do it if selected, according to Florio. The wrench in all of this is that the Commanders are being consideration for the in-season edition of the show.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells Florio that the preference is to hold off on a decision for the preseason or the in-season show until the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris becomes official.

With the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris still not being official, the league is looking for volunteers from beyond the list of the Jets, Bears, Saints and Commanders to take part in the show.

With the Commanders sale seemingly leaving Hard Knocks in limbo for the upcoming year, the league and HBO is in a tough spot. If the sale does not become official relatively soon, the NFL could have the need to force either the Jets, Bears or Saints to participate in Hard Knocks if they do not get a volunteer. It will be interesting to see what the league decides to do.