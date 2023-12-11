The Commanders will return from their bye without linebacker Jamin Davis who is now out after surgery on his shoulder injury.

The Washington Commanders can’t catch a break this season, even on their bye week. Despite not playing in Week 14 the team announced on Monday that linebacker Jamin Davis will now be out for the season after undergoing surgery for his shoulder injury.

“Commanders LB Jamin Davis will undergo shoulder surgery for an injury he suffered against the Miami Dolphins, per sources,” Washington Post NFL reporter Nicki Jhabvala revealed on Monday. “He'll go on IR, ending his season early.”

Davis’ injury is a big loss for the Commanders. He started all 13 games up until his team’s bye week and is second on the team in tackles with 89, only behind safety Karmen Curl’s 97. Davis also has 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, four passes defended, and an interception. These numbers put the 2019 No. 19 overall pick on pace for the best statistical season of his young career.

Veteran LB David Mayo, who has 39 tackles and 2.0 sacks on the season will replace Davis at middle linebacker.

At 4-9 on the season, the Commanders mercifully only have four games left to finish the season, and they may be underdogs in all of them. The team takes on the currently playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, the New York Jets in Week 16, the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

That game against the Jets could be a toss-up, as New York only has one more win than Washington, but the game is at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, so the point spread will likely favor the home team.