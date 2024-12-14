The Washington Commanders have made several roster adjustments ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, including placing wide receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the team also activated wide receiver Jamison Crowder from injured reserve and elevated kicker Greg Joseph to the active roster.

Brown, who joined the Commanders after training camp, has been a key target for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels this season. The 27-year-old receiver totaled 453 yards on 35 receptions with one touchdown before sustaining a “significant internal injury” during the team’s Week 14 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Head coach Dan Quinn earlier described the injury as one that will “knock him out for a bit,” and the move to IR will likely sideline Brown for the remainder of the season.

To bolster their receiving corps, the Commanders activated Crowder from IR. Crowder has played in just two games this season, recording one reception for five yards. The veteran receiver, however, is no stranger to success with Washington, having posted a career-high 847 yards on 67 receptions with seven touchdowns in 2016.

The Commanders also claimed wide receiver KJ Osborn earlier in the week after his release from the New England Patriots. Osborn appeared in seven games for the Patriots this season, logging 57 receiving yards and a touchdown. His best season came in 2020 with the Minnesota Vikings, where he tallied 655 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

In addition to their changes at wide receiver, Washington elevated kicker Greg Joseph to the active roster. Joseph, who previously played for the New York Giants this season, has made 13 of 16 field-goal attempts, including a long of 52 yards, and remains perfect on six extra-point tries.

The Washington Commanders, currently 8-5 and second in the NFC East, are looking to secure a pivotal win against the New Orleans Saints (5-8) before facing the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) in Week 16. Washington lost their first meeting with Philadelphia in Week 11, 26-18, and will need to be at full strength as they aim to keep their playoff aspirations on track.