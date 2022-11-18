Published November 18, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders and quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be playing on the road Sunday against the Houston Texans, but the team members will still have the tragic events at the University of Virginia on their minds.

On Sunday the team will be wearing three helmet decals: 1, 15, and 41 to honor the three UVA football players who lost their lives last Sunday. Our hearts are with @UVAFootball and the UVA community affected by the tragedy.#UVAStrong | #FootballIsFamilypic.twitter.com/vWgC5GWRt7 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 18, 2022

When the Commanders take the field, they will be wearing helmet stickers with the numbers 1, 15 and 41 to honor the shooting victims in last weekend’s attack. The team will showcase the jersey numbers of D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler, all of whom died in the shooting, allegedly committed by a former member of the football team.

“Our hearts are with @UVAFootball and the UVA community affected by the tragedy,” the Commanders said in a tweet.

The players were 0n a bus on Sunday night after they had returned from a class field trip. Two other players, including Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, were injured in the shooting. Both of the additional players are expected to survive their wounds.

The Commanders are coming off their most impressive game of the season, as they defeated the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles Monday night. Heinicke made the plays when the game was on the line for the offense, completing 17 of 29 passes for 211 yards. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin also had a big game, catching 8 passes for 128 yards. Many of the receptions kept key Washington drives alive in the 32-21 victory.

The defense has been tough and hard hitting for the Commanders in recent weeks. Linebacker Jamin Davis is one of the big keys to the Washington defense, and he has 53 tackles and 3.0 sacks this season.