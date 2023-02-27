The Washington Commanders are releasing defensive back Bobby McClain, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Commanders are moving on from Bobby McClain due to the young talent they have in the secondary, according to Schefter. The move saves the Commanders $4.42 million in cap space.

McClain played at both safety and slot cornerback in his time with the Commanders.

The Commanders have Kamren Curl, Darrick Forest, Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves at safety. Kamren Curl is approaching the last year of his rookie contract with the Commanders and is going into his age 24 season. Jeremy Reaves is approaching free agency. However, Percy Butler has three seasons left on his contract while Darrick Forest has two seasons left on his.

Washington will have to fill its slot corner role in some capacity as well, but cornerback Kendall Fuller is still on the roster and could potentially fill that role. However, with him being the best corner on the roster, the Commanders would probably like to keep him on the outside where nearly every number one cornerback plays.

The safety room is one that can handle the loss of McClain, but the corner room is one that the Commanders could target with upgrades this offseason. Whether it is a signing with the cap space that was created with this move, or drafting a corner or two in the draft, both of those are within the realm of possibility.

The more notable cut by the Commanders today was Carson Wentz, but the release of Bobby McClain could show the team’s plan on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.