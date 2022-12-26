By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Through 16 game weeks, the Washington Commanders are in position to make the postseason with a 7-7-1 record. And with every game of utmost importance, every decision matters. One of those important decisions is regarding the Commanders’ starting quarterback situation, especially after Ron Rivera decided to bench Taylor Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz during Washington’s 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas eve. Nonetheless, Rivera still isn’t sure whether the switch is permanent.

It’s quite unclear yet whether Ron Rivera decides to roll with Heinicke, who has tallied a 5-3-1 record as the team’s QB1, or with Wentz, who looked sharp in his appearance against the 49ers. There are plenty of factors to consider, including the Commanders’ future prospects, in what should be a decision that would prove to be monumental in deciding the fate of Washington’s season.

And with that, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Carson Wentz is the favored quarterback, per Ian Rapoport. After all, Wentz has had the more decorated track record, and the Commanders could end up riding the hot hand, especially with how good the 29-year old former Super Bowl winner looked in his limited appearance.

From @GMFB: Along with the #Eagles situation, the #Commanders also have a QB decision looming following Carson Wentz finishing out the game, while the #Jets are hopeful about QB Mike White's scans on his ribs. pic.twitter.com/YSMkZaJ9w7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

Not much was expected out of the Commanders entering the 2022 season. Most pundits expected the Commanders to bring up the rear in the NFC East. And for the first six weeks, with Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback, Washington scuffled to a 2-4 start. But after Wentz suffered a finger injury, thrusting Taylor Heinicke back into the starting spot, the Commanders’ play improved as a result.

Heinicke has definitely bought a ton of goodwill within the Commanders’ brass, but this is a recent results-driven business. Practices for this week should determine who earns the starting nod in Washington in the coming weeks.