By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carson Wentz is back under center for the Washington Commanders. Washington replaced Taylor Heinicke with Wentz during their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Wentz answered the call in a major way, leading a Commanders touchdown drive and bringing Washington within 10 points of the 49ers, per NFL on CBS. The veteran can boost his chances of remaining under center moving forward if he continues to perform well. As of this story’s publication, the Commanders trail the 49ers 30-20 in the 4th quarter.

Carson Wentz has dealt with injuries throughout the year. Heinicke took over starting duties amid Wentz’s injury-related absence. And he held onto the job even after Wentz returned.

Wentz previously broke his silence on recovering from injury.

“Not sure the last time I felt quite like this in December; I actually feel fresh and everything, so that’s a blessing, I guess,” Wentz said, via Nicki Jhabvala.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had previously stated that the plan was to stick with Heinicke. However, he hinted at a potential Carson Wentz return to QB1 at some point, per JP Finlay.

“Ron Rivera says Washington will stick with Taylor Heinicke. Rivera adds that maybe down the road they have to consider something else but not now and not if they have success,” Finlay wrote on Twitter prior to the Commanders-49ers clash.

This QB change doesn’t guarantee that Carson Wentz is the new starting quarterback for Washington. But it bodes well for his chances moving forward.

We will provide updates on the Commanders’ quarterback situation as they are made available.