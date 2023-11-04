Washington (3-5) takes on New England (2-5). Check out our NFL odds series for our Commanders-Patriots prediction and pick.

The Washington Commanders are 3-5 after dropping their last game against the Philadelphia Eagles 31-38. It marked their second consecutive loss and back-to-back losses against NFC East foes. Still, quarterback Sam Howell managed to have a good game and kept the Commanders close against the leaders in their division. They'll look to capitalize on their momentum against the struggling Patriots.

The New England Patriots were dominated by the Miami Dolphins 17-31 last week and their troubles at quarterback continue. While they hold an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in the division from two weeks ago, the Patriots don't seem to have too much of a chance to contend unless they can figure out their issues under center.

Here are the Commanders-Patriots NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Patriots Odds

Washington Commanders: +2.5 (-106) Moneyline (+126)

New England Patriots: -2.5 (-114) Moneyline (-164)

Over: 40.5 (-114)

Under: 40.5 (-106)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Patriots Week 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Hurts was visibly injured during last week's game and it was clear he wasn't the same player. The Commanders were able to hang in the game as Sam Howell threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He kept his team competitive, but they surprisingly came in as underdogs against the struggling Patriots. This could be because Bill Belichick typically has success against rookie quarterbacks, but Howell is ready to prove that his team can hang with the rest of the NFC East.

Washington recently dealt their franchise defensive player in Chase Young to San Francisco, so we should see his absence immediately felt by their defensive line. Nevertheless, the Commanders' defense hasn't been performing well even with Young in the lineup, so clearly they felt as though they could get more in return for him. Tight end Logan Thomas will be fully healthy ahead of this one as Sam Howell will once again try to cut up this Patriots' secondary. Brian Robinson Jr. has been automatic from the red zone this year, so expect him to get some usage near the goal line in this one.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

Mac Jones had yet another disappointing game for the Patriots last week as he completed just 19 passes for 161 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Clearly, the move to backup Bailey Zappe wasn't the ignitor to this team Bill Belichick was looking for, but the Patriots come in as favorites in this matchup nonetheless. With how depleted the Washington defense is slowly becoming, the Patriots would benefit greatly from controlling the time of possession and giving their running backs opportunities to pound the ball inside.

The Patriots can win this game if their defense can avoid falling behind too early in the game. They'll be without a number of offensive weapons like DeVante Parker, so the Patriots should look to establish the run early and keep Washington's offense off the field. If they can get both Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott going in the run game, the Patriots should be able to pick up key first downs and extend drives late in each half. There's a reason the Patriots are favored this week as the worst team, so expect Belichick to throw some unique defensive schemes at Sam Howell as their defense looks for key turnovers.

Final Commanders-Patriots Prediction & Pick

This is an interesting betting line given Washington's success on offense last week against the Eagles. Clearly, oddsmakers are putting a lot into this Bill Belichick vs. Sam Howell matchup and the key difference in this game could be the turnover margin. Expect the Patriots to take care of the football and establish the run early. The longer they can keep Sam Howell off the field, the better chance they'll have of giving their offense a chance.

It'll be interesting to see how the Commanders fair without Chase Young in their lineup as he's a constant game-wrecker and individually changes an offense's approach when facing him. Bill Belichick will be all over this and I expect Stevenson and Elliott to both get a ton of usage in this game. For our prediction, let's lean with the New England Patriots to get it done at home.

Final Commanders-Patriots Prediction & Pick: New England Patriots Moneyline (-164)