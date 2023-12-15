The Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams will meet. Let's check out our NFL odds series where our Commanders-Rams prediction and pick will be revealed.

A pair of NFC foes in the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams will meet a week before Christmas in a pivotal Week 15 matchup! Let's check out our NFL odds series where our Commanders-Rams prediction and pick will be revealed.

It was only a couple of months ago when it appeared that the Commanders had found their franchise quarterback in Sam Howell, and while there are still many who believe he can still be that guy, Washington has fallen on hard times with an active four-game losing streak and are well out of the NFC playoff picture with only four weeks remaining in the season. Still, there is much to be decided over the coming weeks in regard to the future of this organization, and finding a way to be victorious could go a long way in determining where they stand.

On the other side of things, could the Los Angeles Rams be finding their footing at the perfect of times despite losing an absolute heartbreaker in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens? As it stands, the Rams happen to have a 6-7 losing record, but since the NFC playoff picture isn't as strong as it has been in years past, Los Angeles is more than alive in the postseason race. After taking home the Lombardi Trophy only two years ago, can the Rams dig deep this Sunday in a must-win scenario to keep their playoff dreams alive?

Here are the Commanders-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Washington Commanders: +6.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Rams Week 15

Time: 4:05 ET/1:05 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

First things first, if the Commanders play like they've been playing the last month of the regular season, then Washington will once again end up on the losing side of the scoreboard.

In order to change the tide and gain some sort of pride down the stretch of the season, Washington needs to find a way to overcome an injury to starting running back Brian Robinson who has been a focal point of the running game all season long. The good news? The Washington offensive line has provided much better protection for Sam Howell and has even opened up a fair amount of running lanes for Commanders ball carriers the last several weeks. Not to mention, backup halfback Antonio Gibson is more than capable of picking up the workload that Robinson leaves behind considering that the former was Washington's starting running back for multiple seasons. Indeed, having a successful running game will be vital in taking the pressure off of Howell's shoulders.

All in all, it is evident that the one-way ticket to a covering of the spread will be in large part due to this Commanders fierce defense. Certainly, there have been plenty of up-and-down moments for this unit, especially in the secondary, but Washington has been stringing it together the last few weeks. If the Commanders can force some turnovers and generate a respectable pass rush against Matthew Stafford and company, then covering the +6.5-point spread may be doable after all!

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

After the Rams officially hit rock bottom on the season when they were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 20-3 five weeks ago, Los Angeles decided to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and also got healthy at the most ideal of times. With the return of Matthew Stafford under center, LA racked off three straight victories to get back in the playoff conversation.

Last week saw the Rams hit a slight bump in the road, but there is no question that there are any NFC teams out there that want to play this well-experienced squad if they're able to sneak into a Wild Card spot. Whether it's their veteran leadership or splendid coaching staff, the Rams do happen to possess the pieces to make a considerable run as the season's conclusion draws nearer.

Above all else, the best recipe for success at home against the Commanders will to strike early and often. At first glance, Washington is desperate to gain any sort of feel-good momentum they can get, and if Washington ends up grabbing the early lead in this in a road atmosphere, then the Rams may find themselves reeling the rest of the way out. In addition, the Commanders are one of the slowest-paced teams in the league when facing a deficit, and storming out of the gates if you're the Rams could be just what the doctor ordered.

Let's not sugarcoat things here… the LA defense has been slacking off all year and didn't necessarily “dress to impress” last weekend in the defeat against Baltimore. In order to avenge themselves from last week, showing some sort of pulse and an increased sense of urgency will be needed on that side of the ball.

Final Commanders-Rams Prediction & Pick

Despite this matchup not having as much flare as some other matchups this NFL Sunday, the implications could not be higher. Alas, side with the Rams to cover the spread who are in full-blown desperation mode at this point of the season.

Final Commanders-Rams Prediction & Pick: Rams -6.5 (-110)